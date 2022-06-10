No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no decline is being observed, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee-Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev said.

“Despite the current economic difficulties, all countries of the Commonwealth are preserving the positive development dynamics. Although it’s not big, is within 4%. However, no decline is being observed in the development of economies of the CIS states”, he said at a press conference summing up the results of the session held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan.