PM Pashinyan receives Mansoor Al-Mahmoud, CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Doha on an official visit, received Mansoor Al-Mahmoud, CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority in his residence, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Issues related to the cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Armenia the Investment Authority were discussed during the meeting. In particular, the sides touched upon the opportunities of implementing joint programs in the fields of water resources management, agriculture, energy and high technologies. Prime Minister Pashinyan spoke about the priorities of the Armenian Government in these directions and the promising projects, for the implementation of which it is possible to establish close cooperation.

Mansoօr Al-Mahmoud thanked for the reception and noted that the agency headed by him is ready to establish effective cooperation with the Armenian side.