Programs implemented under EU Economic-Investment Plan discussed at the Government

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, with the participation of the Head of the EU Delegation, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, a discussion was held in the Government on the programs implemented under the EU Economic and Investment Plan. Representatives of both Armenian state bodies and European financial organizations were present at the discussion.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, during the discussion a reference was made to the implementation process of the projects under EU Economic and Investment Plan. In this context, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the existing agreement on the SME support program and the speedy organization of its official signing. The sides attached importance to the program of construction of the North-South highway and the expert work carried out within its framework with European financial institutions.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed the importance of the expected joint program with the COAF in Syunik region, expressing hope that the program will contribute to improving the quality of education in Syunik.

Reference was also made to the energy efficiency promotion program planned under the Yerevan Green City Action Plan, and the reconstruction of kindergartens and polyclinics in Yerevan within its framework.

The sides exchanged views on a number of key areas for the next possible package of programs under the EU Economic and Investment Plan.

At the end of the meeting, the sides emphasized the mutual readiness to ensure the implementation of the programs under the assistance package confirmed by the European Commission and announced by high-ranking EU officials in July, 2021.