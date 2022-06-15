Armenia, France discuss cooperation in defense field

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Deputy Defense Minister Karen Brutyan is in Paris for participation to the Eurosatory international weaponry industry trade fair, the defense ministry said in a news release.

On June 13 Karen Brutyan met with French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu, discussing a number of issues relating to the cooperation of Armenia and France in the field of defense.