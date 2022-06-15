Armenian PM meets with Qatari Foreign Minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Qatar on an official visit, received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in his residence, the PM’s Office said.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues relating to further developing and strengthening the relations between Armenia and Qatar in the foreign policy field.

PM Pashinyan highlighted the role of Qatar in the Arab world and emphasized the interest of the Armenian government in expanding and deepening the bilateral relations in various areas.

The meeting also touched upon the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region.