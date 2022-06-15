Armenia to join agreement about use of military satellite communication systems of CIS states

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia debated today the agreement about the use of military satellite communication systems and their further enhancement according to which Armenia will join the initiative of joint use of military satellite communication systems.

Deputy Defense Minister Arman Sargsyan presented the draft on ratifying the agreement during the Parliament’s session today.

“According to the draft, Armenia joins the initiative on the common use of military satellite communication systems, signed during the 2018 June 6 session of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers in Russia, aimed at creating an integrated system of the CIS military satellite communication based on the Russian military satellite communication system”, he said.

The use and further enhancement of military satellite communication systems are performed for the purpose of increase in reliability of management of armed forces of the State Parties of this agreement and the organization of bonds of interaction between them.

However, Armenia joins the agreement with one reservation that Armenia will make a separate decision over the spread of the provisions of the agreement to those states which will join the agreement.

The agreement has been signed by Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Moldova and Azerbaijan did not sign the agreement.