Government bond auctions with a volume of AMD 25 billion took place on AMX

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Today the allocation auction of government bonds totalling AMD 25 billion has taken place on Armenian Securities Exchange.

The volume of auction allocation of government bonds (ISIN AMGN36294251) amounted to AMD 25 billion, with the demand surpassing AMD 35,3 billion (around 41%). The weighted average yield of the auction is 10.9690%, and the annual yield of the coupon is 9.25%.

You can take part in the primary auctions via primary dealers the list of which is published on the website of RA Ministry of Finance, while the secondary market government bonds can be bought via members and market participants.

You can receive additional information on auctions by visiting the “Gbond Auction” page on AMX’s website.



