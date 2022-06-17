93 children in Armenia receive care in 61 foster families

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. 93 children in Armenia are receiving care and upbringing in 61 foster families, Head of the Department of Providing Equal Opportunities at the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs Kristina Hovhannisyan told Armenpress.

She informed that in order to become a foster parent, a person should apply to the governor’s office if he/she is from a province, or to the Yerevan City Hall. If all the requirements are met, the documents are submitted to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, and after a registration, the ministry organizes trainings and then a certificate is provided.

“In addition to the general foster care, we also have a specialized foster care in case of which a foster parent takes a disabled child to the family. Such children receive care in five foster families”, she said, adding that foster care is paid, and the period of foster care will be considered as a work experience in the period of retirement.

“The foster parent receives 130,000 drams. In case of a disabled child this money is 30% more. The most active province applying for becoming a foster family is Lori and Yerevan, and the most passive province is Vayots Dzor”, she noted.