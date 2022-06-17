Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs visits Rome

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan met with representatives of the Armenian Catholic Church and institutions in Rome on the sidelines of the UN Ministerial Conference on Ageing, the ministry said.

The minister was accompanied by Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See Karen Nazaryan.

On June 15 Minister Khachatryan visited the Levonian Armenian College and the St. Nicolas Church.

During his meetings Minister Khachatryan presented the programs and priorities of the Armenian government in the field of social protection, highlighting the cooperation with the Diaspora organizations operating in this sector.

Narek Mkrtchyan also visited Vatican where he met with representatives of the Armenian Apostolic Church in the Holy See Archbishop Khajag Barsamian.