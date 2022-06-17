Additional program of events planned for STARMUS VI festival in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. In the first 10 days of September this year Armenia will turn into a global center of science, technologies, art and music thanks to the STARMUS VI festival, by hosting world-renowned scientists and stars, STARMUS festival co-founder, astrophysicist Garik Israelian said at a press conference today.

STARMUS board member David Eicher, Nobel laureate, neuroscientist Edvard Moser and musician Derek Sherinian joined the press conference online. The messages of Brian May and Serj Tankian were also addressed.

Garik Israelyan said that the conference “Discover the cosmos and change the world” is a part of the main program of the festival, which will take place in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex and is expected to be attended by around 7000 participants.

“It’s also important to mention the ceremony of awarding the Stephen Hawking Medal which is known around the world as an Oscar for science promotion. “108 Minutes Round-Table” with the participation of Nobel Prize laureates, Star Party – a special event involving world-renowned guests and local figures, which will take place in Garni. Many telescopes, brought to Armenia within the frames of the festival, will be stationed there”, he said.

He said that additional events specially for the Armenian festival will also be held.

“A Science Camp, the area near the National Opera and Ballet Theater, will turn into a major center of science and technologies where visitors, both adults and children, will be introduced on the latest achievements of science in the most available formats. Around 100,000 people from Yerevan, the provinces and Artsakh are expected to attend the event. The Space Technologies two-day conference will be held in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex, involving around 20 world-renowned speakers, including from the Satlantis space technology company. The program is a series of important events with the participation of Armenian universities which will be carried out in partnership with the partner universities and will provide the students with an opportunity to listen to famous scientists in their universities”, he said.

Garik Israelian says making the festival maximally available to the youth, the broad public is very important for them, and they have set an affordable participation fee for the festival – 25,000 drams. He informed that students will be provided with a discount, the fee for them will be 20,000 drams.

The format of STARMUS is unique in a sense that it popularizes science, makes it closer to the youth by inspiring them to make new research and discoveries.

STARMUS is a global festival of science communication and art that brings together the most brilliant minds on the planet. Its aim is to inspire and educate the next generation of explorers and regenerate the spirit of discovery. STARMUS combines art, music and science to enhance the science communication.