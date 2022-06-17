STARMUS VI festival in Yerevan to host also around 100 children and teenagers from Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. The STARMUS VI festival, which is going to take place in Yerevan, Armenia this year in September, will host also around 100 children and teenagers from Artsakh, Co-founder of the festival, astrophysicist Garik Israelian said during a press conference today.

“We expect participation of around 100 children and teenagers from Artsakh in the festival”, he said.

Garik Israelian believes that holding the festival in Armenia will help people get out of depressive situation. “I hope that STARMUS will also bring some change in the newsfeed. Media could provide the 30% of its time to inspire the youth with science and education”, he said.

Israelian informed that after the festival they plan to provide some schools in Armenia with amateur telescopes. He said that a mobile observatory for100 people will also be brought to Armenia during the festival.

STARMUS is a global festival of science communication and art that brings together the most brilliant minds on the planet. Its aim is to inspire and educate the next generation of explorers and regenerate the spirit of discovery. STARMUS combines art, music and science to enhance the science communication.