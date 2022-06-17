‘My family’s history is represented here’ - Ardem Patapoutian visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American scientist, Nobel Prize laureate and molecular biologist Ardem Patapoutian visited today the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the Genocide Museum-Institute said.

The guests were greeted by Edita Gzoyan, Deputy Director for Scientific Affairs at the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, who introduced the history of the creation of the Memorial. She also presented the history of the three cross-stones stationed in the territory of the Memorial, which are dedicated to the memory of Armenians killed during ethnic cleansing conducted against the Armenian population in the territory of Azerbaijan in the end of the past century.

Ardem Patapoutian laid a wreath at the Memorial, then the guests laid flowers at the Eternal Flame, by honoring the memory of the victims with a moment of silence.

The guests got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions in the Museum, and in the end Ardem Patapoutian left a note in the Honorary Guest Book: “My history and my family’s history is all represented here. My family is the victim of the atrocities that led my grandparents to Lebanon, and then my journey to US”, he said.

Edita Gzoyan thanked Mr. Patapoutian for the visit and handed over the recently published book titled “Aleppo Salvation House: 1 464 Testimonies of Armenian Genocide Survivors” to him.

In the end of the visit, Ardem Patapoutian planted a silver fir tree in Memory Park.