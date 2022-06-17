Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 June 2022

Armenian Ambassador meets with Vice President of Senate of Argentina

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Argentina Hovhannes Virabyan met with Vice President of the Senate, Senator Carolina Losada, the Embassy of Armenia said on social media.

A number of issues of the bilateral agenda were discussed.

The meeting also touched upon the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Argentina.

