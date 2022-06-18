Tech Week Gyumri 2022 to launch in Armenia’s second largest city on July 2

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Tech Week Gyumri 2022 in Armenia’s second largest city to combine the efforts of ICT companies in promoting the community development.

The event will launch in Gyumri on July 2-4.

The main purpose of the event is the continuous proportionate community development, the creation of new teams in Gyumri, and the discovery of new opportunities and capacities.

“The official opening of the event is expected to take place on July 2. A number of major events will take place during the Tech Week: professional conferences, ggRace, the entire proceeds of which will be directed to community development projects, Koriz competition of ideas, the winners of which will receive grants, Armenia Software Testing Cup and other events”, PR manager of the event Anna Danielyan said.

Last year the first event in such a format was held in Stepanakert, Artsakh.

Reporting by Armenuhi Mkhoyan