Agreement on developing Yerevan metro’s new station signed in St. Petersburg 

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Former Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, ruling Civil Contract party’s candidate for Mayor of Yerevan, Tigran Avinyan, attended the signing ceremony of the agreement between the Yerevan City Hall and the Russian Metrogiprotrans in St. Petersburg.

Avinyan said on social media that the agreement envisages implementing the designing works of Yerevan’s new Ajapnyak metro station.

“We are implementing our major programs step by step in order to create a prosperous and comfortable atmosphere in the capital city”, he said.