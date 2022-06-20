Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 June 2022

FM Babayan thinks Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh will be extended

FM Babayan thinks Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh will be extended

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan thinks that the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh will be extended.

At a meeting with reporters in the permanent representation of Artsakh in Armenia, FM Babayan said that Russia bears also moral responsibility for the region.

“I think that the mission of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh will be extended. There is just no alternative because the conflict is not resolved yet”, he said.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]