FM Babayan thinks Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh will be extended

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan thinks that the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh will be extended.

At a meeting with reporters in the permanent representation of Artsakh in Armenia, FM Babayan said that Russia bears also moral responsibility for the region.

“I think that the mission of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh will be extended. There is just no alternative because the conflict is not resolved yet”, he said.