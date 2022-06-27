EU countries reach full consensus on granting Ukraine candidate status

YERERVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The countries of the European Union have reached a full consensus on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, Minister of State for European Affairs at French Foreign Ministry Clément Beaune said.

On June 17, the European Commission gave a positive conclusion on granting Ukraine and Moldova EU candidate status. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the European Commission's decision, saying it was the first step towards EU membership.

The President of Ukraine signed Ukraine's application for membership in the European Union a few days after the start of the Russian special military operation on February 28, 2022.