Armenia has a chance to be recognized as high-tech country, Deputy Minister says at Orion Summit 2022 in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of High Technological Industry of Armenia Davit Sahakyan participated in the panel discussion “Maturing and Accelerating Armenian Startup Ecosystem: Innovation, Finance and Investment Perspective” during the Orion Summit 2022 in Yerevan.

In response to the question of ARMENPRESS, the deputy minister attached importance to this summit, which, according to him, is a platform to communicate with the field, understand the existing problems and jointly find their solutions.

“The summit enables to inform about the programs that the ministry is going to implement and is implementing for the development of the sector”, the deputy minister said.

According to Davit Sahakyan, Armenia is transitioning from a country of information technologies to a country of high technologies.

“During the panel discussion the initiatives, which we have implemented, were discussed, including the courses that are five such as cybersecurity, engineering, blockchain, artificial intelligence and technological entrepreneurship. We position today’s Armenia not based on today’s needs, but on future needs”, he said.

He said Armenia has a big potential to succeed in IT sector. This summit, he added, is one of the initiatives that is steadily moving towards the fulfillment of that goal.

About Orion

Orion Worldwide Innovations (“Orion”), is a startup growth and ecosystem acceleration hub and offers a full-service package to make companies investable to enter the US market, enhance their customer acquisition strategies, stay competitive and protect their innovation. Orion is a U.S.-based company formed in 2017, with offices in New York City, U.S., and Yerevan, Armenia, though Orion partners with companies and investor networks worldwide.