ARMENPRESS receives letter of gratitude for the cooperation with Orion

YERERVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The Orion Summit 2022 in Yerevan ended with granting letters of gratitude to colleagues.

ARMENPRESS reports Orion handed letters of gratitude to the Ministry of High-Tech Industry, the American University of Armenia, the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology, the Angel Investors Club of Armenian, and other organizations.

ARMENPRESS state news agency received a letter of gratitude for its contribution to the growth of the Armenian startup ecosystem and for its cooperation with Orion Worldwide Innovations. The Public Television and News.am also received letters of gratitude.

The Orion Summit 2022 was held in Yerevan on June 22. Orion Summit 2022 is a one-of-a-kind international event bringing together globally recognized professionals from different industries, venture capitals, and Angel Investors.

Established in 2017 in the USA, Orion has offices in New York and Yerevan. Orion’s business activities include assistance in fundraising, designing go-to-market strategy, obtaining IP protection and acquiring businesses and IP intellectual assets to extract commercial value.

The new Digital Julfa Network initiative was introduced during the Summit. New Julfa 300+ year old Armenian merchants' powerful network was running trade from the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean region. Digital Julfa is its evolution at a global level, with innovation being the key driver.