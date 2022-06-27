Sports school named after retired professional boxer Vic Darchinyan expected to be built in Vanadzor – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. During the Cabinet meeting today Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that it is planned to open a sports school in Vanadzor town named after retired professional boxer Vic Darchinyan.

“We have planned to open the boxing school named after Artur Abraham, and as a result of discussions we came to the conclusion that we should establish a school named after Vic Darchinyan in Vanadzor”, the PM said, adding that at this period the projects should be ordered. “We also need to talk to our champions because there is an important nuance here, they should also participate in the future management”, the PM added.