Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 June 2022

Russian singer Yuri Shatunov dies aged 48

Russian singer Yuri Shatunov dies aged 48

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Russian singer Yuri Shatunov from Soviet boyband Laskoviy Mai died at the age of 48, his PR manager Arkady Kudryashov said, reports TASS.

“Today in the ambulance Yury Shatunov’s heart stopped”, Arkady Kudryashov said.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]