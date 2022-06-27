Fly Arna inaugurates its office in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, celebrated the inaugural of its main office located on the Ground floor, Old VIP building at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, ARMENPRESS was informed from Fly Arna.

This new office features an open environment, with employee lounges and break rooms as well as multiple meeting and conference rooms. This step follows the receival of Fly Arna’s first aircraft as well as the launch of the commercial schedule starting July 3rd, 2022.

Fly Arna’s flights are now open for sale and customers can book their flights by visiting Fly Arna’s website (www.flyarna.com), calling the call center (+374 41 38 00 83) or through travel agencies.

Inaugural flights will take off from Zvartnots International Airport to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt starting from July 3, 2022. Fly Arna team is continuously working on expanding its network and will soon announce the new destinations the airline will operate to.

Fly Arna is Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group. Based in Zvartnots International Airport (EVN) in Yerevan, Fly Arna follows the successful low-cost business model operated by Air Arabia that focuses on offering comfort, reliability, and value-for-money air travel.