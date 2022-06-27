Armenian deputy healthcare minister meets with World Bank representatives

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. First Deputy Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Lena Nanushyan received the representatives of the World Bank, the ministry said.

In her remarks Lena Nanushyan highlighted the opportunity of boosting the cooperation after the ease of the pandemic.

The WB representatives in turn said that the steps and progress of the ministry of healthcare in overcoming the COVID-19 situation are obvious.

Lena Nanushyan introduced the guests on the main priorities of the healthcare sector, such as introduction of a comprehensive health insurance, strategy of improving quality of health services.

The first deputy minister of healthcare noted that the trust formed in the direction of solving the healthcare problems during COVID-19 and the 2020 war is a good ground for implementing long-term and realistic reforms.

The World Bank representatives expressed their support to the efforts made in the sector, highlighting the stability and predictability factors.