Deputy economy minister relieved from post, appointed deputy minister of environment

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on dismissing Tigran Gabrielyan from the position of deputy minister of economy.

According to the PM’s another decision, Tigran Gabrielyan was appointed deputy minister of environment.








