European Stocks - 24-06-22

MOSCOW, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 24 June:

The value of German DAX is up by 1.59% to 13118.13 points, French CAC 40 is up by 3.23% to 6073.35 points, British FTSE is up by 2.68% to 7208.81 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.10% to 1414.96 points.