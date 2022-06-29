Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 June 2022

Armenian MP steps down

Armenian MP steps down

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Artur Davtyan has submitted a resignation letter today, the Parliament’s press service said.

Artur Davtyan is a member of the ruling Civil Contract faction of the Parliament.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]