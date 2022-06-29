Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 June 2022

Armenian FM meets with President of Greece

Armenian FM meets with President of Greece

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens, the Armenian foreign ministry reported.

FM Mirzoyan arrived in Greece on a working visit.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]