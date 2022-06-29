Armenian FM meets with President of Greece
YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens, the Armenian foreign ministry reported.
FM Mirzoyan arrived in Greece on a working visit.
