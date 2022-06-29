Armenian PM congratulates Georgian counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on his birthday, the Armenian PM’s Office said.

The message reads as follows,

“Your Excellency,

I heartily congratulate and convey warm wishes on your birthday.

I am convinced that the close mutual understanding between us will best contribute to the further consistent strengthening and deepening of the multifaceted bilateral cooperation based on centuries-old Armenian-Georgian ties for the benefit of our peoples.

I wish you good health, happiness and further success in your important mission”.