Next meeting of special envoys of Armenia and Turkey to take place on July 1

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The next meeting of the Special Representatives of Armenia and Turkey in the Armenia-Turkey normalization process will take place on July 1st in Vienna, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The last meeting of the special envoys took place on May 3. They reaffirmed the declared goal of achieving full normalization between their respective countries through this process. They reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions.