New Ambassador of Tunisia presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador of Tunisia to Armenia Tarek Ben Salem (residence in Moscow, Russia) presented his credentials today to President Vahagn Khachaturyan, the Presidential Office said.

The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador, wishing success in his diplomatic mission.

The President and the Ambassador exchanged ideas about the cooperation agenda between the two countries. They highlighted expanding the mutual partnership particularly in tourism and culture sectors.