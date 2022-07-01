Vice Speaker of Parliament hosts representatives of Armenian Democratic Liberal Party

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan received the delegation led by Chairman of the Central Board of Armenian Democratic Liberal Party/Ramgavar, Michael Kharabian, the parliament’s press service said.

Welcoming the guests, Hakob Arshakyan congratulated them on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Party, highlighted the path passed and the role in the state building and preservation of Armenian identity. He touched upon the activity of Ramgavar Liberal Party and the issues of strengthening Armenia-Diaspora ties.

The representatives of the Party assured that they are ready to support the authorities of Armenia on the way of the implementation of the pro-Armenian initiatives. They especially highlighted the fact that the event dedicated to the 100th jubilee of the establishment of the Party was held in the Parliament’s Park and thanked the leadership of Parliament for supporting them in this issue.