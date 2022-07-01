Putin, Aliyev meet in Ashgabat

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, RIA Novosti reports.

During the meeting the sides discussed the bilateral economic, political relations, as well as issues relating to regional security.

The settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was also on the agenda of the discussion.

Putin said that the visits of the Russian Prime Minister and the State Duma Speaker to Azerbaijan are being prepared.