Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-07-22

YEREVAN, 1 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.74 drams to 407.95 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.81 drams to 426.35 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.29 drams to 7.46 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.99 drams to 491.82 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 33.41 drams to 23831.58 drams. Silver price down by 6.85 drams to 267.76 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.