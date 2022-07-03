Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 July 2022

Meeting of special envoys of Armenia and Turkey launched in Vienna  

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the Special Representatives of Armenia and Turkey dealing with the Armenia-Turkey normalization process launched in Vienna, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

The last meeting of the special envoys took place on May 3. They reaffirmed the declared goal of achieving full normalization between their respective countries through this process. They reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions.








