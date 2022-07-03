Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 July 2022

5 killed after earthquakes hit southern Iran

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. At least five people were killed and 39 others injured following 6.1 and 6.3 magnitude earthquakes in southern Iran on Saturday, IRNA reports.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of the University of Tehran, an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale followed the 6.1 one that hit the village of Sayeh Khosh of Bandar Khamir Village in southern Iran.

Accordingly, there were more than a dozen aftershocks.








