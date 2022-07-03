‘I will be back’ - 50 Cent says after Yerevan concert 

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. American rapper 50 Cent said on social media that he is the first HipHop artist performing in Yerevan, Armenia.

“Ok i’m the first HipHop artist to perform in Yerevan Armenia. I will be Back!”, the rapper said on Instagram, posting the picture of Yerevan’s Charles Aznavour square.

50 Cent gave a concert in Yerevan on July 1 at the Hrazdan Stadium within the framework of the Haya Festival.