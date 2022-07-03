YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Tech Week 2022 launched in Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city, on July 2.

The event gathered all those who highlight IT development and aim at creating a single tech community, contributing to proportional and sustainable development of provinces with joint efforts.

A number of events, professional conferences, ggRace, Koriz competition of ideas, Armenia Software Testing Cup, will take place on the sidelines of the Tech Week 2022. There will also be motivational speeches on 12 fields of the digital world, a job fair, etc.

The participants will have a chance to get acquainted with successful Armenian companies operating abroad, listen to their stories.

“We attach great importance to Armenia’s proportional development so that all provinces have the same opportunities like Yerevan has. Being a country with small and few resources, we can’t not develop the provinces. We noticed a gap and decided to unite our efforts and unite with the technological community to implement this. At the moment Gyumri is the second in Armenia as a tech-center, there are many companies here, and many others want to come and open their offices here. This Tech Week will enable to open new offices in the city, and we will witness the continuous discovery of Gyumri’s entire potential: start is given”, TCF co-founder, co organizer of Tech Week 2022, Mariam Hambardzumyan told Armenpress.

Reporting by Armenuhi Mkhoyan