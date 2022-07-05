Fly Arna’s inaugural flight takes off to Hurghada

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, operated its first commercial flight between Yerevan in Armenia and Hurghada in Egypt, the airline said in a statement.

The inaugural flight G6 501 took off from Zvartnots International Airport at 7:00 am and landed in Hurghada International Airport at 8:40 am local time. Members of Fly Arna’s team along with representatives from Zvartnots International Airport were greeting the passengers at the terminal gate and the aircraft was also welcomed upon arrival at Hurghada International Airport with water cannon salute and a ceremony at the airport.

Fly Arna’s spokesperson, Gayane Antonyan, said: “A warm welcome to all passengers onboard our inaugural flight taking off to the beautiful city of Hurghada. We are excited to start the operations with this unique destination which represents a great holiday escape to travelers to explore the city’s ultimate attractions and enjoy the incredible beaches, activities, and water sports. The team at Fly Arna is continuously working on expanding the route network and more destinations will be announced in the near future”.

Commercial Schedule:

Schedule to Hurghada International Airport, effective July 3, 2022 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G6 501 Yerevan 07:00 Hurghada 08:40 Airbus A320 Wed, Sun G6 502 Hurghada 11:40 Yerevan 16:55 Airbus A320 Wed, Sun

Hurghada is one of Egypt’s main tourist centers located in the Red Sea coast, featuringbeautifulcoral reefs and dozens of exciting attractions. Travelers can enjoy a relaxing holiday in one of Hurghada’sluxury resorts along the coastlinethat offers a wide range of watersports particularly scuba diving and snorkeling.

Value Added Products:

Fly Arna’s value-driven product providesreliable and affordable onboard products and services, starting with the Airbus A320 aircraft cabin configuration that is designed to provide a generous seat pitch that customer onboard can relax during their flight. Customers can also enjoy a wide variety of delicacies varying from light snacks tosandwichesfound on the on-board “Sky Café” menu at affordable prices.Additionally,tuning into a variety of free entertainment through the in-flight streaming service, “SkyTime”, which offers a wide selection of movies, TV shows as well as music and audio books.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Yerevan and Hurghadaby visiting Fly Arna’s website (www.flyarna.com), calling the call center (+374 41 38 00 83) or through travel agencies.

About Fly Arna

Fly Arna is Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group. Based in Zvartnots International Airport (EVN) in Yerevan, Fly Arna follows the successful low-cost business model operated by Air Arabia Group that focuses on offering comfort, reliability, and value-for-money air travel. For further information, please visit: www.flyarna.com

