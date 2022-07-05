Armenian footballer Varazdat Haroyan leaves Cádiz CF

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian national football team defender Varazdat Haroyan has left Cádiz CF, the football club said in a statement.

“Cádiz CF and Varazdat Haroyan have agreed on the termination of the contract between both parties”, the statement says.

Haroyan joined Cádiz CF in May 2021. He has participated in 19 matches.