PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, ARMENPESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The interlocutors touched upon a number of issues of the Armenian-Russian bilateral agenda, as well as regional issues, the situation around Nagorno Karabakh.

The parties discussed the implementation of the trilateral statements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021.

The sides exchanged thoughts on the activities of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Commission on Border Delimitation and Security, the work being carried out in the direction of unblocking regional communications.