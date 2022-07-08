SPRING PR co-founder Tatevik Simonyan to represent Armenia at Global Advisory Board of WCFA, Davos

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. During the annual General Meeting in Davos, one of the largest international professional organizations, World Communication Forum Association (WCFA) elected the members of the first Global Advisory Board, comprised of key business representatives with deep experience in communications.

13 professionals from 12 countries and 5 continents were elected. The co-founder of SPRING PR, Director Communications and International relations Tatevik Simonyan will represent Armenia at the WCFA Global Advisory Board.

The Board is made up of Alasdair Townsend (Brazil), Cesare Valli (Italy), Ganesh Chandrasekaran (India), German Saa (Japan), Hesham Mesbah (United States), Michael Schröder (Germany), Nurul Ashiqin Shamsuri (Malaysia), Pelin Kocaalp (Turkey), Rosanne Bourque (Canada), Saurabh Uboweja (India), Tatevik Simonyan (Armenia), Vlad Bazikalov (United Kingdom), and Zsofia Lakatos (Hungary).

WCFA Global Advisory Board as an international network is committed to supper the main goals, events and activities of the organization, mobilize the PR community, ensure exchange of experience, generate ideas and advise on raising organization’s awareness and strengthen its development.

Maxim Behar, WCFA President says: "We are absolutely proud to have Tatevik in this important body of a global organization gathering professional from all continents. For the past decade Armenia has proven to have excellent communications experts and we all are sure that Tatevik will take active part in the decision making prices of the World Communications Forum Association. Last, but not least - her election is also great recognition of the countries' achievements in the fields of public relations and management. "

Tatevik Simonyan, SPRING PR co-founder says:"I would like to congratulate all elected members of Global Advisory Board an important decision-making body of WCFA. The trust to be elected adds up the responsibility to represent Armenia internationally in a proper manner.

I do believe that involvement in one of the most reputable international associations will create active and dynamic environment for networking, expanding the local PR professionals’ growth, participation and influence in development of Public Relations globally.

At the same time, I would like to highlight that we already have colleagues from Armenia who are a part of WCFA and are going to welcome others in our big communicators’ family".

The next important event organized by the WCFA that will gather communication professionals, top CEOs, business representatives, professors and students from all over the world is Davos Communications Awards2022 ceremony to be held in July 7th.