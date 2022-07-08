A civilian car was damaged in the area of Yelpin village of Vayots Dzor Province by the fire of Azerbaijani armed forces

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. On July 7, around 4:15 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Armenian military positions located in the western part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in particular, in the Yelpin village of the Vayots Dzor region, as well as in the direction of the road leading to the village, as a result of which a civilian car was damaged, ARMENPRESS was informed about this by the RA Ministry of Defense.