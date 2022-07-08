“Made in Armenia” NGO will contribute to the economic development of Armenia by strengthening SMEs

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Founded at the end of 2021, “Made in Armenia” NGO has set itself the task of supporting and promoting the sale of Armenian products both in the country and abroad, strengthening small and medium enterprises to contribute to the economic development of Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports on July 7, the presentation of the Small and Medium Enterprise Support Program of Made in Armenia NGO was held, which brought together representatives of the state, private and public sectors on one platform to discuss the state of SMEs in the country, problems with export, sales expansion opportunities, investment and other issues related to economic development.

"During the short period of activity, we have started to provide expert support to small and medium-sized enterprises, we have supported the creation of connections with companies providing services in various fields. We are confident that by strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises, we will contribute to the economic development of Armenia," said Ashot Grigoryan, president of Made in Armenia NGO.

Companies engaged in online sales of Armenian products in Armenia and abroad, providing logistics and marketing services help Made in Armenia NGO realize its goals, enabling Armenian manufacturers to undertake comprehensive support in the directions listed above. "We already have quite a successful experience in creating business connections between companies providing services to small and medium manufacturers in various sectors. I hope that by uniting around the ideology of comprehensively supporting the development of Armenian production, making Armenian products preferable, we will be able to jointly contribute to the development of our country's economy," said Grigoryan.

According to the Action Plan of the Government, the state has adopted a policy to increase the role of SMEs in the added value up to 50 percent. Deputy Minister of Economy Rafayel Gevorgyan believes that the comprehensive measures behind all this will create an opportunity to approach that target. He mentioned the government support and subsidy programs as an example.