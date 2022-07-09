Armenian Speaker of Parliament, Japanese Ambassador discuss importance of regional peace and security

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan Masanori Fukushima, the Parliament’s press service said.

The sides congratulated each other on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Japan.

Both sides voiced the necessity of cooperation in different spheres between the two countries.

“Japan is the most important partner for us, and Armenia is concerned about deepening the trade-economic ties, involving Japanese investments in our country, implementing programs of students’ exchange in the sphere of education and deepening cooperation in high technologies, health, tourism and in other directions,” Alen Simonyan stressed.

The interlocutors discussed issues connected with the importance of regional peace and security.

The Ambassador of Japan highlighted the intensive interaction at different levels, noting that very often the popular diplomacy assumes more effective role, helping the classical diplomacy.