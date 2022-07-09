PM Pashinyan sends condolence message to Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in connection with the assassination of Shinzo Abe

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence message to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in connection with the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the message reads as follows,

“Your Excellency,

I am deeply shocked by the news of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. On behalf of the Armenian people and myself, I express sincere sorrow to you and the friendly people of Japan.

I am confident that the decisive measures taken by the Japanese authorities will allow to quickly reveal the murder of the former prime minister and punish the culprits.

Please, convey words of sympathy and support to Shinzo Abe's relatives and friends."