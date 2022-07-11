Dutch Embassy in Armenia holds business days for the first time 

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Dutch Embassy in Armenia, business days that aimed at bringing together the business communities of the Netherlands and Armenia were held in Yerevan, the Embassy said.

"Dutch-Armenian Business Days 2022" first time ever held in Armenia gathered businessmen and state officials to discuss the prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation between the Dutch-Armenian business circles. The opportunities in the fields of construction, agriculture, and information technology, existing issues, and proposed smart solutions, possible financing mechanisms, the attractiveness of the Armenian market for attracting Dutch investments were introduced during the two-day event.

"The potential for economic cooperation between the Netherlands and Armenia definitely exists, and we, during the two years of the Embassy's activity, saw the need for such an event. We hope to see a higher level of cooperation in the near future, both in the areas identified by us and in other fields of economy," said Nico Schermers, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Armenia.

As part of the business days, held on July 6-7, the official opening ceremony of the Dutch-Armenian Chamber of Commerce was also held. A memorandum was signed between the Embassy of the Netherlands in Armenia and the Dutch-Armenian Chamber of Commerce with a joint constructive approach for closer cooperation between the business community of the two countries and the implementation of prospective projects.

"The idea of founding the Dutch-Armenian Chamber of Commerce has existed for a long time, having contacts with the markets of both countries due to work, I saw the need. The idea is a reality now thanks to the close cooperation with the newly opened Netherlands Embassy in Armenia over the last year. The mission of the Chamber is the development and strengthening of Armenian-Dutch economic and educational ties, due to the realization of all the unused potential between the two countries," noted Levon Hayrapetyan, the president of the Chamber.