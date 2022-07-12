Armenia, Georgia intensify partnership in tax and customs fields – SRC

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Rustam Badasyan was in Georgia on July 7-8 on a working visit together with the delegation led by Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan, the SRC said in a news release.

During the visit the Armenian delegation met with Georgia’s Minister of Finance Lasha Khutsishvili and Head of the Finance Ministry’s Revenue Service Levan Kakava.

During the meeting with the Georgian Finance Minister, the practice of using machine-learning or artificial intelligence tools in risk assessment systems for selecting taxpayers subject to inspection was discussed.

The management of the budget process, citizens’ participation to it, the tax and customs reforms were also touched upon.

Rustam Badasyan and Levan Kakava discussed topics of mutual cooperation interest. They stated that the legal-contractual relations between Armenia and Georgia in tax and customs administration enable to actively cooperate both in bilateral and international platforms.

On July 8 Badasyan and Kakava signed a protocol on the launch of the project based on the memorandum between the State Revenue Committee of Armenia and the Revenue Service of the Georgian Finance Ministry relating to the exchange of preliminary electronic data on international transportation of vehicles and goods.

The sides expressed readiness to intensive the practical steps in order to implement the agreements reached.