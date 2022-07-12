Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 July 2022

PM Pashinyan, French-Armenian politician Georges Kepenekian refer to issues related to Armenian-French cooperation

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received French-Armenian politician Georges Kepenekian.

The Prime Minister saluted Mr. Kepenekian 's visit to the Motherland and highly appreciated his role in the development and strengthening of Armenian-French relations, ARMENPRESS was infomred from the Office of the Prime Minister. 

During the meeting, the interlocutors referred to issues related to Armenian-French cooperation and Armenia-Diaspora relations.

 








