Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul comments on Pashinyan-Erdogan phone talk

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul Sahak Mashalian issued a statement over the July 11 telephone conversation between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan where he expressed hope that this phone talk will open a new page of friendship in the Armenian-Turkish relations.

“The telephone conversation between President of Turkey Mr. Erdogan and Prime Minister of Armenia Mr. Pashinyan was a festive gift that rekindled the hopes of peace of our world, surrounded by news of war. I pray for the peaceful methods of diplomacy to win, not for the weapons, wars and deaths. I hope this telephone conversation will help open a new page of friendship in the Turkish-Armenian thousand-year-old relations”, the statement says.