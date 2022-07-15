Armenian PM receives new Ambassador of Syria

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received newly-appointed Ambassador of Syria to Armenia Nora Arissian, the PM’s Office said.

The PM congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office, wishing a productive activity for the benefit of the development of the relations between Armenia and Syria.

“Armenia attaches importance to the cooperation and historical ties with Syria. We follow the developments and wish that friendly Syria overcomes the crisis as soon as possible”, the Prime Minister said.

He touched upon Armenia’s humanitarian mission delivered to Syria in 2019 that carried out demining works and provided medical services to the population.

The Ambassador of Syria thanked the Armenian PM for the warm words and stated that the diplomatic service in Armenia is an honor for her, also as a Syrian-Armenian. On behalf of the Syrian authorities, the Ambassador expressed gratitude to the authorities of Armenia for the humanitarian aid provided to Syria and stated that she will make all efforts to further intensify the mutual relations.

The sides highlighted the role of the Syrian-Armenian community in strengthening the Armenian-Syrian ties.

Views were exchanged also on the agenda and prospects of the cooperation.